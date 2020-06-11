BISP designs health incentive for 122,000 pregnant, lactating mothers

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has designed a Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention to accelerate the take up of health and nutrition services amongst its beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has designed a Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention to accelerate the take up of health and nutrition services amongst its beneficiaries.

According to the Economic Survey 2019-2020 issued on Thursday, the programme will be piloted in nine districts of the country to test the feasibility of implementation design in the first phase.

One district each will be selected from four provinces, and one district each will be selected from Azad Jammu and Kashmir erstwhile FATA, and three districts will be selected from Gilgit Baltistan.

The programme will cover around 122,000 beneficiaries over a period of three years.

The targeted population of the programme would be pregnant and lactating mothers along with their children of less than 23 months age, from amongst the BISP beneficiaries.

Along with the BISP's regular cash transfers, the mothers will be paid Rs 1,500 for baby boy and Rs 2,000 for baby girl as an incentive, if she successfully meets all the conditions.

The facilitation centers will be established at existing district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

In this regard, the BISP is in the process of signing the MoUs with provincial healthdepartments.