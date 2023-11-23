BISP digital training workshop in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) regional office Sargodha started a 30-day digital training workshop on Thursday, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), to create awareness among the programme beneficiaries.

BISP Deputy Director Safder Mehmood told APP the month long workshop would have three-day session for every group of women.

He said 250 those BISP beneficiaries would get training who had been recipients of three programmes including BISP Kifalat, BISP Nashownuma and BISP Taleemi Wazaef for a long period of time.

The training would continue till December 22, 2023.

The BISP officials would deliver special lectures regarding the BISP money use. Safder said the Federal government was striving to overcome poverty through the BISP programmes and over 90 lakh beneficiaries were getting the amount in a transparent way.