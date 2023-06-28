Open Menu

BISP Disbursed Rs. 42b Among Over 4.6 Million Beneficiaries Under Benazir Kafaalat

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed Rs. 42 billion among over 4.6 million beneficiary women under the Benazir Kafaalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed Rs. 42 billion among over 4.6 million beneficiary women under the Benazir Kafaalat.

The BISP is disbursing fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per household.

BISP has already released over Rs 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and HBL for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network. Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70 percent attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme.

Disbursement of the tranche continued on June 28, 2023 through banks' retailers despite the public holiday, however, payments will remain suspended during Eid-ul-Azha holidays and Banks' holiday on Monday, July 3.

The payments will be resumed from July 4, and will continue till the payment to all remaining beneficiaries, the statement continued.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171 and messages from any other number should not be trusted.

