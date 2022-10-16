UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses 65 Billion 79 Crore Rupees Among Flood Affected Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

BISP disburses 65 billion 79 crore rupees among flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed Rs 65.79 billion among 2.631 million flood-affected families under the PM's Flood Relief Cash Assistance. The Programme is trying its level best to uplift the flood-stricken families by ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs. 25,000 among affected families.

According to a news release issued here Sunday, in Balochistan, 2 lac 6 thousand flood affected families have received Rs. 5 billion and 1.5 million. 1.8 million affected families of Sindh have received Rs.

45 billion and 1.1 million.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2 lac 98 thousand families have received Rs. 7 billion and 4.6 million whereas 3 lac and 21 thousand families of Punjab have received Rs.8 billion and 4 core.

In Gilgit Baltistan 459 flood affected families have also received Rs. 11.4 million.

Today, a total of 1,490 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at BISP Headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Gilgit Baltistan Sunday From Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

20 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.