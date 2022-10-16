BISP disburses 65 billion 79 crore rupees among flood affected families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed Rs 65.79 billion among 2.631 million flood-affected families under the PM's Flood Relief Cash Assistance. The Programme is trying its level best to uplift the flood-stricken families by ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs. 25,000 among affected families.

According to a news release issued here Sunday, in Balochistan, 2 lac 6 thousand flood affected families have received Rs. 5 billion and 1.5 million. 1.8 million affected families of Sindh have received Rs.

45 billion and 1.1 million.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2 lac 98 thousand families have received Rs. 7 billion and 4.6 million whereas 3 lac and 21 thousand families of Punjab have received Rs.8 billion and 4 core.

In Gilgit Baltistan 459 flood affected families have also received Rs. 11.4 million.

Today, a total of 1,490 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at BISP Headquarters to ensure smooth payments.