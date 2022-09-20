UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Cash Relief Among 7,425 Flood Affected Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday served a total of 7,425 flood affected families through disbursing financial assistance at different campsites established in flood hit areas.

Among 7,425 families served today, a total of 1,562 flood affected families in Balochistan; 4,743 families in Sindh; 705 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 415 flood affected families in Punjab have received the financial assistance.

Since launching of this programme till today, a total amount of Rs 25,624,425,000 has been disbursed among 1,024,977 flood affected families so far.

An amount of Rs 25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan 132,410 flood affected families have received Rs 3,310,250,000; 615,339 families have received Rs 15,383,475,000 in Sindh; 125,075 families have received Rs 3,126,875,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 152,153 families of Punjab have received Rs 3,803,825,000.

A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

