BISP Disburses Conditional And Unconditional Grants Since Inception

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BISP disburses conditional and unconditional grants since inception

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support program (BISP) has managed to disburse Rs 1,326.27 billion conditional and unconditional cash grants among the disadvantaged populations till March Fiscal Year 2022, since its inception.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 unveiled by the Federal Minister of Finance, Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Power, Engineer Khurram Dastgir in a Press Conference on Thursday, the BISP has disbursed Rs. 171.88 billion in the year 2021-22 followed by Rs.

174.97 billion and Rs. 232.37 billion in the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 respectively.

Around Rs. 108.61 billion, Rs. 102.20 billion, Rs. 104.37 billion have been disbursed in the years 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17 respectively.

The BISP has disbursed Rs. 98.53 billion, Rs. 89.04 billion, Rs. 66.31 billion and Rs. 46.47 billion during the years 2015-16, 2014-15, 2013-14, 2012-13 and 2011-12 respectively. While Rs. 45.88 billion, Rs. 34.96 billion, Rs. 34.83 billion and Rs. 15.85 were disbursed in the years 2011-12, 2010-11, 2009-10 and 2008-09 respectively.

