BISP Disburses Over 13 Billion Rupees Among 1.44 Million Beneficiaries

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) disbursed Rs 13.039 billion among 1.448 million families under Benazir Kafaalat Programme during last two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) disbursed Rs 13.039 billion among 1.448 million families under Benazir Kafaalat Programme during last two days.

Additionally, 391,765 beneficiary mothers have withdrawn the stipend of Benazir Taleeemi Wazaif.

Benazir Income Support Programme had released the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance on Monday.

The amount of the 4th quarterly tranche is Rs 9000 after a 25 percent increase, which was announced by the federal government early this year.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend's installment of January to March is also being disbursed to 6.7 million school going students having at least 70 percent attendance in school who are registered under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif.

This time, disbursement is being made through 1559, especially arranged Camp sites established throughout the country.

The arrangement of disbursement of Stipends through Campsites is to facilitate the beneficiaries and ensure transparency.

Provision of payment through ATMs of HBL and Bank Alfalah will not be available, nor will any payment be made at the POS outside the campsite established by the BISP.

About Rs 81 billion is being disbursed among nine million beneficiaries' families of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, while another Rs 16 billion is being doled out to the 6.7 million beneficiaries of Taleemi Wazaif.

It is important to note that at primary level Rs 2000 is paid to a girl student while Rs 1500 is given to a boy student.

At secondary level, a girl student and a boy student is paid Rs 3000 and Rs 2500 respectively, while at higher secondary level the stipend is Rs 4000 and Rs 3500 for the female and male students, respectively.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri, in her message, called upon the beneficiaries to receive the full amount of Rs 9000 along with receipt of payment.

She directed the concerned officials to ensure transparency through strict monitoring and vigilance.

The minister said that monitoring teams had to watch and supervise the cash disbursement process and ensure stern action against any complaint of leakage or deduction from beneficiaries' precious cash assistance.

She stressed that the beneficiaries should receive their entire amount of Rs 9000 plus stipend of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif according to gender or education level of their child.

She also asked the beneficiaries to demand a receipt of their payment and to count and check their cash before leaving the POS desk.

The minister reiterated that in case of any complaint the beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP's toll-free helpline 0800-26477 and inform the officer deputed at the campsite to ensure transparent disbursement of the cash.

She pointed out that the messages sent by BISP would come from 8171 only and no message from any other number or code should be trusted, as such messages were fake and fraudulent.

