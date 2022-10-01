UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over 59 Billion Rupees Among 2,373,636 Flood Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 08:27 PM

BISP disburses over 59 billion rupees among 2,373,636 flood affected families

As a part of its efforts to provide relief to the flood-stricken families, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over 59 billion rupees among 2,373,636 flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :As a part of its efforts to provide relief to the flood-stricken families, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over 59 billion rupees among 2,373,636 flood-affected families.

BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per family to the flood-affected across the country.

So far, a total of Rs 59,340,900,000 has been disbursed among 2,373,636 flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Balochistan, 1,76,123 flood affected families have received Rs 4,403,075,000.

1,650,137 affected families of Sindh have received Rs 41,253,425,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 263,493 families have received Rs 6,587,325,000 whereas 283,501 families of Punjab have received Rs 7,087,525,000.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 382 flood affected-families have received Rs 9,550,000.

A total of 51,031 flood-affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas till date.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Family From Billion

Recent Stories

82 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

82 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Germany to Help Moldova Acquire Drones, Other Mode ..

Germany to Help Moldova Acquire Drones, Other Modern Military Equipment - Defens ..

6 minutes ago
 Marriyum condemns 'vindictive actions' against Ale ..

Marriyum condemns 'vindictive actions' against Aleem Khan & Shoaib Siddiqui

6 minutes ago
 Planning Commission delegation visits Gwadar

Planning Commission delegation visits Gwadar

6 minutes ago
 AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to ..

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to address a gathering in Brookl ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia Withdraws Forces From Lyman Due to Risk of ..

Russia Withdraws Forces From Lyman Due to Risk of Encirclement - Defense Ministr ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.