BISP disburses over 59 billion rupees among 2,373,636 flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :As a part of its efforts to provide relief to the flood-stricken families, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over 59 billion rupees among 2,373,636 flood-affected families.

BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per family to the flood-affected across the country.

So far, a total of Rs 59,340,900,000 has been disbursed among 2,373,636 flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Balochistan, 1,76,123 flood affected families have received Rs 4,403,075,000.

1,650,137 affected families of Sindh have received Rs 41,253,425,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 263,493 families have received Rs 6,587,325,000 whereas 283,501 families of Punjab have received Rs 7,087,525,000.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 382 flood affected-families have received Rs 9,550,000.

A total of 51,031 flood-affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas till date.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.