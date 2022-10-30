UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over 97 Percent Of Flood Relief Cash Assistance Among Flood Affected Families

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BISP disburses over 97 percent of flood relief cash assistance among flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is in process to complete the disbursement of Rs.70 billion among 2.7 million families under Prime Minister's Cash Relief in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

An official source told on Sunday that the Programme had disbursed a total of Rs 66,744,650,000 among 2,669,786 flood-affected families so far which was over 97 percent of the total disbursement.

The BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs.25,000 per family among flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

 A total of 216,416 flood affected families have received Rs. 5,410,400,000 in Balochistan while 1,822,816 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.45,570,400,000.

A total of 303,524 families have received Rs. 7,588,100,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas 326,562 families of Punjab have received Rs.8,164,050,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 468 flood-affected families have also received Rs. 11,700,000. A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Family 786 Investment Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.