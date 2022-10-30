- Home
- Pakistan
- BISP disburses over 97 percent of flood relief cash assistance among flood affected families
BISP Disburses Over 97 Percent Of Flood Relief Cash Assistance Among Flood Affected Families
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is in process to complete the disbursement of Rs.70 billion among 2.7 million families under Prime Minister's Cash Relief in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.
An official source told on Sunday that the Programme had disbursed a total of Rs 66,744,650,000 among 2,669,786 flood-affected families so far which was over 97 percent of the total disbursement.
The BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs.25,000 per family among flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 216,416 flood affected families have received Rs. 5,410,400,000 in Balochistan while 1,822,816 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.45,570,400,000.
A total of 303,524 families have received Rs. 7,588,100,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas 326,562 families of Punjab have received Rs.8,164,050,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 468 flood-affected families have also received Rs. 11,700,000. A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.