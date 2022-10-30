BISP disburses over 97 percent of flood relief cash assistance among flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is in process to complete the disbursement of Rs.70 billion among 2.7 million families under Prime Minister's Cash Relief in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

An official source told on Sunday that the Programme had disbursed a total of Rs 66,744,650,000 among 2,669,786 flood-affected families so far which was over 97 percent of the total disbursement.

The BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs.25,000 per family among flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 216,416 flood affected families have received Rs. 5,410,400,000 in Balochistan while 1,822,816 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.45,570,400,000.

A total of 303,524 families have received Rs. 7,588,100,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas 326,562 families of Punjab have received Rs.8,164,050,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 468 flood-affected families have also received Rs. 11,700,000. A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.