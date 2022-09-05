BISP disburses over Rs. 19 billion among 793,701 flood hit families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 19 billion among 793,701 flood affected families across the country, under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

The financial aid of Rs.25000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through BISP is being provided to flood affected families in the flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far a total amount of Rs.19,842,525,000 has been disbursed among 793,701 affected families under this programme.

As of Monday evening 90,396 affected families have received Rs.2,259,900,000 in Balochistan; 466,045 families have received Rs.11,665,125,000 in Sindh; 98,677 families have received Rs. 2,466,925,000 in KP and 138,583 families have received Rs.

3,464,575,000 in Punjab.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chairperson BISP, Ms. Shazia Marri, all payment centers are kept open on holidays for the disbursement of payment to the affectees. The administration of BISP has directed the concerned staff who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

The affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

A control Room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.