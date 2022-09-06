BISP disburses over Rs. 20 billion among 834,412 flood hit families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed 20,860,300,000 billion rupees among 834,412 families in the last two week under Benazir Emergency Cash Assistance.

As of Tuesday evening, 97,011 affected families have received Rs. 2,425,275,000 in Balochistan; 492,271 families have received Rs.12,306,775,000 in Sindh; 103,319 families have received Rs. 2,582,975,000 in KP and 141,811 families have received Rs.3,545,275,000 in Punjab.

As many as 73 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ms. Shazia Marri all payment centers are kept open on holidays for the disbursement of payment to the affectees. The administration of Benazir Income Support Programme has directed the concerned staff who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions