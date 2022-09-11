UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs. 23 Billion Among 924,063

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has distributed over Rs. 23,101,575,000 among 924,063 families of flood affected areas so far which accounts for 81 percent of the total identified beneficiaries.

The senior management of BISP is monitoring the disbursement process at special payment campsites established in flood affected areas.

Flood affectees in huge numbers are visiting special payment campsites which have been established to ensure fair and transparent payment of financial assistance.

BISP staff deputed at payment campsites are fully mobilized and ensure speedy disbursements of the relief cash.

As of Sunday evening, 112,485 affected families have received Rs. 2,812,125,000 in Balochistan; 550,235 families have received Rs. 13,755,875,000 in Sindh; 114,077 families have received Rs.

2,851,925,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 147,266 families have received Rs.3,681,650,000 in Punjab. 5,691 flood affectees received their payments from different campsites of Benazir Income Support Programme on Sunday.

So far, 81.37 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country.

The affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

The administration of BISP has directed the concerned staff who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

