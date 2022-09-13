UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs. 24 Billion Among 965,248 Flood Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs. 24 billion among flood affected families across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs. 24 billion among flood affected families across the country.

The financial assistance of flood affected families through BISP is continued across the country.

According to the latest figures, BISP has so far disbursed Rs. 24,131,200,000 among 965,248 flood affected families.

An amount of Rs. 25,000 per family under Flood Relief Cash Assistance is being provided to flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

As of Tuesday evening 120,215 affected families have received Rs.3,005,375,000 in Balochistan; 576,682 families have received Rs.14,417,000,000 in Sindh; 118,940 families have received Rs.2,973,500,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 149,413 families have received Rs.3,735,325,000 in Punjab.

Today, 18,051 flood affected families received cash assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

