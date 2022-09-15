UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs. 24 Billion Among 992,206 Flood Hit Families

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far distributed Rs. 24,805,150,000 among 992,206 flood affected families in a transparent manner across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far distributed Rs. 24,805,150,000 among 992,206 flood affected families in a transparent manner across the country.

An amount of Rs.25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan 125,546 flood affected families have received Rs.3,138,650,000.

594,176 families have received Rs.14,854,400,000 in Sindh; 121,871 families have received Rs.3,046,775,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 150,613 families of Punjab have received Rs.3,765,325,000.

Today 13,145 flood affected families received cash assistance from different camp sites established in flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

