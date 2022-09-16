BISP disburses over Rs. 25 billion among 1,001,640 flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far distributed Rs.25,041,000,000 among 1,001,640 flood affected families in a transparent manner across the country.

An amount of Rs 25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan, 127,567 flood affected families have received Rs 3,189,175,000; 600,150 families have received Rs.15,003,750,000 in Sindh; 122,882 families have received Rs.3,072,050,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 151,041 families of Punjab have received Rs.4,027,000,000.

On Friday, 9,120 flood affected families received cash assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Program headquarters to ensure smooth payments.