UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs. 25 Billion Among 1,001,640 Flood Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BISP disburses over Rs. 25 billion among 1,001,640 flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far distributed Rs.25,041,000,000 among 1,001,640 flood affected families in a transparent manner across the country.

An amount of Rs 25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan, 127,567 flood affected families have received Rs 3,189,175,000; 600,150 families have received Rs.15,003,750,000 in Sindh; 122,882 families have received Rs.3,072,050,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 151,041 families of Punjab have received Rs.4,027,000,000.

On Friday, 9,120 flood affected families received cash assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Program headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Family From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

4 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

5 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.