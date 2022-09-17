UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs 25 Billion Among 1,005,978 Flood Affected Families

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far distributed Rs 25,149,450,000 among 1,005,978 flood affected families in a transparent manner across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far distributed Rs 25,149,450,000 among 1,005,978 flood affected families in a transparent manner across the country.

The flood affected families received cash assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Saturday.

An amount of Rs 25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan, 128,428 flood affected families have received Rs 3,210,700,000; 602,977 families have received Rs 15,074,425,000 in Sindh; 123,269 families have received Rs 3,081,725,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 151,304 families of Punjab have received Rs 3,782,600,000.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

