BISP disburses over Rs. 25 billion among 1,017,214 flood hit families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 25 billion among 1,017,214 flood affected families across the country.

An amount of Rs.25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

As of Monday evening, Benazir Income Support Programme has so far disbursed Rs.25,430,350,000 among 1,017,214 flood affected families.

In Balochistan 130,747 flood affected families have received Rs.3,268,675,000; 610,263 families have received Rs.

15,256,575,000 in Sindh; 124,381 families have received Rs.3,109,525,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 151,823 families of Punjab have received Rs.3,795,575,000.

On Monday 2,231 flood affected families in Balochistan; 6,988 families in Sindh; 1,112 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 510 flood affected families in Punjab have received the financial assistance.

A total of 10,841 flood affected families have received financial assistance on Monday from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Pogramme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.