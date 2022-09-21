UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs. 28 Billion Among 1,127,420 Flood Affected Families

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 09:00 PM

BISP disburses over Rs. 28 billion among 1,127,420 flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 28 billion among 1,127,420 flood affected families across the country.

An amount of Rs.25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

As of Wednesday evening, Benazir Income Support Programme had so far disbursed Rs.28.185 billion among a total of 1,127,420 flood affected families.

The breakdown of these figures are: In Balochistan, 133,842 flood affected families received Rs.

3,34 billion; 715,564 families received Rs.17.88 billion in Sindh; 125,551 families received Rs.3.13 Billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 152,463 families of Punjab had received Rs.3.81 billion Meanwhile, the said figures include 102,241 affected families which had received financial assistance on Wednesday from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A control room had been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Family From Billion

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

4 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

4 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.