BISP Disburses Over Rs. 46 Billion Among Flood Hit Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Continuing its efforts to support the flood stricken families in this difficult time, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs. 46 billion among 1,861,836 flood affected families

According to the statistics issued by the BISP here Monday, an amount of Rs. 25,000 per family is being distributed through BISP to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

In Balochistan, 150,568 flood affected families have received Rs. 3,764,200,000. 1,321,300 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.33,032,500,000. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 183,628 families have received Rs. 4,590,700,000 whereas 206,033 families of Punjab have received Rs.5,150,825,000. In Gilgit Baltistan 307 flood affected families have also received Rs. 7,675,000.

Today, a total of 142,171 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas. A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

