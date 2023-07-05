Open Menu

BISP Disburses Over Rs 51 Billion Among Beneficiary Women

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 07:42 PM

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs 51 billion among more than 5.7 million beneficiary women under Benazir Kafaalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs 51 billion among more than 5.7 million beneficiary women under Benazir Kafaalat.

The disbursement of the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23 is continued after Eid-ul-Azha holidays through banks' retailers.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 9 million registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per household.

The BISP has already released over Rs 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70 percent attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program.

The BISP messages are only sent from 8171 while messages from any other number should not be trusted.

