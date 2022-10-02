BISP disburses over Rs 60 billion among 2,404,151 flood affected families so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Despite the weekly holiday, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed cash relief among 25,859 flood affected families on Sunday through its Special Payment Campsites.

On special instructions from Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri payment campsites were kept open even on the weekly holiday for smooth disbursement of financial assistance to flood affected families.

A total of 25,859 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas till date.

So far a total of Rs 60,103,775,000 has been disbursed among 2,404,151 flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Balochistan 177,565 flood affected families have received Rs 4,439,125,000. 1,670,223 affected families of Sindh have received Rs 41,755,575,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 265,746 families have received Rs 6,643,650,000 whereas 290,232 families of Punjab have received Rs 7,255,800,000. In Gilgit-Baltistan 385 flood affected families have also received Rs 9,625,000.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.