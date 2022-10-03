BISP disburses over Rs. 61 bln among flood affected families so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs.25,000 each among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

So far a total of Rs. 61,378,800,000 has been disbursed among 2,455,152 flood affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country.

In Balochistan 182,335 flood affected families have received Rs. 4,558,375,000. 1,698,411 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.

42,460,275,000. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 274,891 families have received Rs. 6,872,275,000 whereas 299,109 families of Punjab have received Rs.7,477,725,000. In Gilgit Baltistan 406 flood affected families have also received Rs. 10,150,000.

As of Monday, a total of 50,056 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas. A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.