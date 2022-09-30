UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs57 Bln Among 2,316,453 Flood Affected Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Federal government has taken timely measure in the shape of Flood Relief Cash Assistance to provide financial relief to the flood stricken in the affected areas of the country So far, a total of Rs. 57,911,325,000 has been disbursed among 2,316,453 flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal government has taken timely measure in the shape of Flood Relief Cash Assistance to provide financial relief to the flood stricken in the affected areas of the country So far, a total of Rs. 57,911,325,000 has been disbursed among 2,316,453 flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

BISP was working hard in the field to distribute financial assistance of Rs.25000 per family to the flood affected families across the country.

The Special Payments Campsites had been established in the flood hit areas which are also playing an important role to ensure smooth and transparent disbursement of cash to the families.

According to details, in Balochistan, 172,910 flood affected families have received Rs.4,322,750,000. 1,613,673 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.40,341,825,000. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 257,496 families have received Rs.6,437,400,000 whereas 271,994 families of Punjab have received Rs.6,799,850,000. In Gilgit-Baltistan 380 flood affected families have also received Rs. 9,500,000.

As of Friday, a total of 72,155 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

