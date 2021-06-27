UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISP Disburses Rs. 1,112.20 Bln Among Beneficiaries Since Inception

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

BISP disburses Rs. 1,112.20 bln among beneficiaries since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as a part of one of the 34 executing agencies of Ehsaas has managed to disburse an amount of Rs 1,112.20 billion through unconditional and conditional cash transfer grants, since its inception.

According to an official source, the programme has disbursed a total of Rs. 15.85 billion among 1.76 million beneficiaries in the year 2008-09, Rs. 34.83 billion among 2.58 million beneficiaries in the year 2009-10, Rs. 34.96 billion among 3.10 million beneficiaries in year 2010-11 and Rs. 45.88 billion among 3.68 beneficiaries in year 2011-12.

BISP has disbursed a total of Rs.46.47 billion among 3.75 beneficiaries in year 2012-13, Rs.

66.31 billion among 4.64 million beneficiaries in year 2013-14, Rs. 89.04 billion among 5.05 million beneficiaries in year 2014-15 and Rs. 98.53 billion has been disbursed among 5.21 million beneficiaries in year 2015-16.

The programme has disbursed an amount of Rs. 104.37 billion among 5.46 million beneficiaries in the year 2016-17, Rs. 102.20 billion among 5.63 million beneficiaries in the year 2017-18, Rs. 108.60 billion among 5.78 million in year 2018-19, Rs. 232.37 billion including Emergency Cash Transfer due to COVID-19 among 14.40 million beneficiaries in year 2019-20.

The BISP has disbursed Rs. 139.29 billion among 6.78 beneficiaries during the year 2020-21 (till April 30).

C:snk/P:snk

Related Topics

April Billion Million

Recent Stories

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

58 seconds ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

46 minutes ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

1 hour ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University organises virtual 2021 UAE Grad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.