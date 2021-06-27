BISP disburses Rs. 1,112.20 bln among beneficiaries since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as a part of one of the 34 executing agencies of Ehsaas has managed to disburse an amount of Rs 1,112.20 billion through unconditional and conditional cash transfer grants, since its inception.

According to an official source, the programme has disbursed a total of Rs. 15.85 billion among 1.76 million beneficiaries in the year 2008-09, Rs. 34.83 billion among 2.58 million beneficiaries in the year 2009-10, Rs. 34.96 billion among 3.10 million beneficiaries in year 2010-11 and Rs. 45.88 billion among 3.68 beneficiaries in year 2011-12.

BISP has disbursed a total of Rs.46.47 billion among 3.75 beneficiaries in year 2012-13, Rs.

66.31 billion among 4.64 million beneficiaries in year 2013-14, Rs. 89.04 billion among 5.05 million beneficiaries in year 2014-15 and Rs. 98.53 billion has been disbursed among 5.21 million beneficiaries in year 2015-16.

The programme has disbursed an amount of Rs. 104.37 billion among 5.46 million beneficiaries in the year 2016-17, Rs. 102.20 billion among 5.63 million beneficiaries in the year 2017-18, Rs. 108.60 billion among 5.78 million in year 2018-19, Rs. 232.37 billion including Emergency Cash Transfer due to COVID-19 among 14.40 million beneficiaries in year 2019-20.

The BISP has disbursed Rs. 139.29 billion among 6.78 beneficiaries during the year 2020-21 (till April 30).

