BISP Disburses Rs 117 Billion Under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Since Inception
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has overall disbursed Rs 117 billion and enrolled 14.8 million children under the Conditional Cash Transfer intervention of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, since its inception.
According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the internationally acclaimed BISP had disbursed a total of Rs 36.9 billion under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative during July-March FY2024 with enrollment of 2.2 million children.
The stipend rate of students has been raised during FY 2024 up to Rs. 2000 for boy child per quarter and Rs. 2500 for girl child at Primary level.
While the stipend rate has been increased up to Rs 3,000 for boy child and Rs 3500 for girl child at secondary level.
For higher secondary level, the stipend has been increased up to Rs 4,000 for boy child and Rs 4500 for girl child.
A one-time bonus of Rs 3,000 is also given to the girls upon their graduation from primary education.
The government is dedicated to achieving universal primary education that aligns with the SDGs.
To address the issue of children from BISP beneficiary households not attending school, the government introduced a Co-Responsibility Cash Transfer in October 2012, providing additional cash per quarter for primary education.
Since July 1, 2021, the program has been expanded to include secondary and higher secondary education, gradually rolling out nationwide.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Book launching ceremony held at Alhamra4 minutes ago
-
Government taking proactive measures to control population growth, fertility rates4 minutes ago
-
Every challenge can be countered with unity: Interior Minister5 minutes ago
-
Rs 10.83 billion paid to 1873,557 beneficiaries under Benazir Nashonuma scheme5 minutes ago
-
Railways' earning recorded as Rs 53,703.78 mln: Economic Survey14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt not giving funds to MPAs, clarifies Uzma15 minutes ago
-
PSM to be revived by Sindh govt after federal govt's consensus: Rana Tanveer15 minutes ago
-
Mining, quarrying sector records growth of 4.9%15 minutes ago
-
Rs 18 bln spent as 90 per cent work completed on 24 agri development schemes15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 office inspected25 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands broadening tax base25 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to be provided during Eid, Muharram: RPO25 minutes ago