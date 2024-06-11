Open Menu

BISP Disburses Rs 117 Billion Under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Since Inception

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

BISP disburses Rs 117 billion under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has overall disbursed Rs 117 billion and enrolled 14.8 million children under the Conditional Cash Transfer intervention of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, since its inception.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the internationally acclaimed BISP had disbursed a total of Rs 36.9 billion under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative during July-March FY2024 with enrollment of 2.2 million children.

The stipend rate of students has been raised during FY 2024 up to Rs. 2000 for boy child per quarter and Rs. 2500 for girl child at Primary level.

While the stipend rate has been increased up to Rs 3,000 for boy child and Rs 3500 for girl child at secondary level.

For higher secondary level, the stipend has been increased up to Rs 4,000 for boy child and Rs 4500 for girl child.

A one-time bonus of Rs 3,000 is also given to the girls upon their graduation from primary education.

The government is dedicated to achieving universal primary education that aligns with the SDGs.

To address the issue of children from BISP beneficiary households not attending school, the government introduced a Co-Responsibility Cash Transfer in October 2012, providing additional cash per quarter for primary education.

Since July 1, 2021, the program has been expanded to include secondary and higher secondary education, gradually rolling out nationwide.

Related Topics

Education July October From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

5 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

32 minutes ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

1 hour ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

1 hour ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan