BISP disburses Rs 117 billion under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has overall disbursed Rs 117 billion and enrolled 14.8 million children under the Conditional Cash Transfer intervention of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, since its inception.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the internationally acclaimed BISP had disbursed a total of Rs 36.9 billion under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative during July-March FY2024 with enrollment of 2.2 million children.

The stipend rate of students has been raised during FY 2024 up to Rs. 2000 for boy child per quarter and Rs. 2500 for girl child at Primary level.

While the stipend rate has been increased up to Rs 3,000 for boy child and Rs 3500 for girl child at secondary level.

For higher secondary level, the stipend has been increased up to Rs 4,000 for boy child and Rs 4500 for girl child.

A one-time bonus of Rs 3,000 is also given to the girls upon their graduation from primary education.

The government is dedicated to achieving universal primary education that aligns with the SDGs.

To address the issue of children from BISP beneficiary households not attending school, the government introduced a Co-Responsibility Cash Transfer in October 2012, providing additional cash per quarter for primary education.

Since July 1, 2021, the program has been expanded to include secondary and higher secondary education, gradually rolling out nationwide.