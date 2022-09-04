UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Rs. 18.25 Billion Among 723,919 Flood Hit Families

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Saturday disclosed that a total amount of Rs. 18.25 billion has been disbursed among the 723,919 flood hit families so far under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister stated that "So far 723,919 families have received the 25,000 cash relief (per family) and an amount of Rs.18.25 Billion has been disbursed".

In the wake of devastation caused by the catastrophic floods, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif announced immediate flood relief of Rs.

25,000 to each affected family.

BISP is carrying out the task of cash disbursement in the flood hit areas.

Despite challenges, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) rolled out its operations within no time after the announcement by the Prime Minister.

According to the BISP, thousands of people are benefiting from Rs 25,000 cash relief being disbursed per family to the flood-hit families every day at the camp site set up by the BISP.

Those whose families are still not registered can send their CNIC to 8171 for registration.

