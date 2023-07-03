BISP disburses Rs. 44.965m among 49885 women beneficiaries in AJK just before Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ): Regional Director Benazir Income Support Program Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi has said that the Government of Pakistan was taking steps to provide relief to the poor and deserving women by utilizing all available resources for the betterment of the BISP beneficiaries' ".

"The BISP is playing a key role to eradicate poverty from the country", he added while addressing a meeting with a delegation led by District Councilor UC Jhandgraan and Secretary General PPP AJK Muzaffarabad Division Ch. Ijaz Iqbal, in BISP Regional Office in the State metropolis on Monday.

The meeting discussed the measures taken by the government for the improvement of BISP women's beneficiaries of far-flung areas in AJK.

The Regional Director BISP, while sharing information regarding the remittance of funds in the recent quarter, said that before Eid, 49885 women beneficiaries had received Rs. 44.965 million which, he added, was 50 percent of the total amount disbursed in AJK.

He further said that the payment process was being restarted from July 4, 2023. "Now, Benazir Kafaalat and Benazir Taleemi Wazaif educational scholarships will be made by designated retailers of Bank Al-Falah instead of camps", he revealed.

Speaking on this occasion, Ch. Ijaz Iqbal District Councilor UC Jhandgraan and Divisional Secretary General PPP AJK, said that the BISP was a source of support for the poor.

To ensure easy disbursement of funds to poor women living in remote areas and in view the recent heat wave and traveling difficulties, he strongly suggested early setting up of a payment center at the Union Council level.

He said that BISP has gained global recognition in terms of transparency in accordance with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto by making full use of up-to-date Biometric verification technology in the last decade.

"Immediate and transparent delivery of funds to flood victims and distribution of funds to people affected by the COVID-19 epidemic are recent examples set by BISP in the field", he underlined.

He further said that BISP had established a standard of transparency in the payment of Benazir Kafaalat and Benazir Taleemi Wazaif funds under the biometric verification system, which, he added, was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

