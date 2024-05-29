BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Sindh has disbursed Rs 633.979 million to 60,379 deserving women in eight districts of the province under the Benazir Kafalat program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Sindh has disbursed Rs 633.979 million to 60,379 deserving women in eight districts of the province under the Benazir Kafalat program.

The disbursements were made during the first phase of the program, which covers eight districts in Sindh, including seven districts of Karachi Division and Hyderabad.

The BISP administration ensured transparent and efficient disbursements without any deductions through camp sites set up in the respective districts. "The Benazir Kafalat program empowers women and supports low-income families," said Director General BISP Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh.

"We ensure fair and transparent disbursements, and deserving women receive their due stipend without any hassle.

"

A total of 228,755 deserving families in Karachi and Hyderabad received their quarterly financial assistance of Rs 10,500 each, along with their educational stipends, under the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The BISP administration established 34 camp sites in 8 districts of Sindh, providing transparent and convenient disbursements. Basic facilities, including clean drinking water, seating arrangements, and shade, are available at all camp sites.

He further informed that to address grievances or complaints, the BISP administration constituted a Task force and established a complaint cell at the Central Zone office in Karachi. Beneficiaries can also contact the BISP official free helpline number at 0800-26477 for assistance.