BISP disburses Rs 67 billion among flood hit families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs. 67 billion among 2,681,942 flood affected families under Prime Minister's Cash Relief in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

BISP is in process to complete the disbursement of Rs.70 billion among 2.7 million families.

According to an official source, the Programme had disbursed a total of Rs 67,048,550,000 among 2,681,942 flood-affected families so far which was over 97 percent of the total disbursement.

The BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs.

25, 000 per family among flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. A total of 219,588 flood affected families have received Rs. 5,489,700,000 in Balochistan while 1,827,115 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.45, 677,875,000.

A total of 305,080 families have received Rs. 7,627,000,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas 329,691 families of Punjab have received Rs.8, 242,275,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 468 flood-affected families have also received Rs. 11,700,000.