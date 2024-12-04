BISP Discusses Modalities To Launch Pilot Project Of Skill Training
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday held a meeting with the partner organizations to discuss the modalities for launching the pilot project on provision of skill training to BISP beneficiaries
Chairperson of the BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, and Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad held the meeting with Dr Muhammad Umer Mir, Operations Lead and Ms Minahil Niazi, GHAF Consultant from the Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) and Muhammad Ali Yazdani representative from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) at BISP Headquarters.
The meeting was aimed at discussing collaboration on launching a pilot project focused on skill training, livelihood opportunities and the economic empowerment of BISP beneficiaries.
This initiative is part of a series of important meetings held during the Chairperson’s visit to London, which reinforced the commitment to establish a meaningful partnership between BISP, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), LLF and IsDB.*
The meeting also addressed the need for integration of support services and counselling regarding women’s reproductive health, nutrition and other livelihood initiatives within the Benazir Nashouma Programme.
Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized BISP’s dedication to forging important partnerships with BMGF, LLF and IsDB to improve the lives of marginalized segments of society.
Senator Rubina Khalid stated, “Economic empowerment is the solution to all problems, and this concept aligns with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Skill is the greatest asset.”
She added that Pakistan urgently needs to focus on skill training for deserving individuals and looks forward to collaborating with BMGF, LLF and IsDB to achieve this goal.
Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad highlighted the importance of developing an effective methodology through mutual consultation and stressed the need to initiate the pilot project soon.
He noted that BISP, in collaboration with BMGF, LLF and IsDB, is committed to implement the skill development program as part of the Poverty Graduation Strategy, which aims to make deserving individuals economically self-reliant and include more people in the program.
The meeting concluded with an agreement for BISP and LLF officials to meet further to discuss the technical and financial modalities, paving the way for a successful partnership.
