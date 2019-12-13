UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISP Distributed Rs 714 Billion In Ten Years: Sania Nishtar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:33 AM

BISP distributed Rs 714 billion in ten years: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Sania Nishtar on Thursday informed the Senate standing on poverty alleviation that Benazir Income Support programme (BISP) distributed Rs 714 billion cash during last ten years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Sania Nishtar on Thursday informed the Senate standing on poverty alleviation that Benazir Income Support programme (BISP) distributed Rs 714 billion cash during last ten years.

She said that monthly stipend system had been shifted from old card system to biometric verification to eliminate the corruption from the BISP programme.

She informed the committee that one hundred and fifty thousand people were registered with BISP and their monthly stipend had been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000.

She said under the "Waseela-e-Taleem" programme of BISP, Rs 750 were paid to the mother of child who enrolled them in the school and Rs 750 were in addition for ensuring their attendance in the school.

Dr. Sania Nishtar further informed the committee that Rs 150 billion had been allocated in the budget for BISP out of which Rs 120 billion were for cash disbursement.

To make the cash transaction easier and more transparent, two commercial banks had been engaged to pay the monthly stipend after biometric verification, said Dr. Sania adding that BISP saved Rs 2 billion with entering into an agreement with the banks.

She said National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was charging 6 percent on transaction cost due to which BISP engaged two commercial banks after competitive process who were charging 2 percent transaction cost form BISP.

She further informed the committee that under the old survey, wrong and undeserving people were registered with BISP who were being now eliminated from fresh survey and from the new deserving people would be registered from March next year.

About "langer" programme, Dr. Sania apprised the committee that total 112 "Langer" were being run in across the country at "Zero" cost as the government only provided land for temporary structure whereas the food was provided by the NGOs to 700 people every day.

She said the government was providing interest free short-term loan from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 to 80 thousand people to help the needy youth to come out of poverty cycle.

The committee appreciated Dr. Sania Nishtar for her great job while accepting her invitation to arrange next meeting of the committee in BISP control room.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan Senate Prime Minister Budget Job March National Bank Of Pakistan From Government Agreement National Bank Of Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

18 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers' Associatio ..

19 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms John Sullivan as Ambassador to ..

19 minutes ago

Lawyers observes strike to 'protest' their rampagi ..

19 minutes ago

Police reforms, writ of govt must to achieve progr ..

19 minutes ago

One killed, three injured in firing incident of In ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.