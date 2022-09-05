UrduPoint.com

BISP Distributes Over Rs. 18 Billion Among 748,572 Families Under Flood Relief Cash Assistance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has distributed over Rs. 18 billion among 748,572 families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance The financial aid of Rs.25000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is being provided to flood affected families in the flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far a total amount of Rs.18,878,993,982 have been disbursed among 748,572 affected families under this programme.

As of Sunday evening 83,381 affected families have received Rs.2,120,310,964 in Balochistan; 439,322 families have received Rs.11,063,479,708 in Sindh; 92,161 families have received Rs. 2,323,767,500 in KP and 133,708 families have received Rs.3,371,435,810 in Punjab.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms. Shazia Marri, all payment centers are kept open on holidays for the disbursement of payment to the affectees.

The administration of Benazir Income Support Programme has directed the concerned staff who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

Affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

A control Room has also been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

