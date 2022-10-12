UrduPoint.com

BISP Distributes Over Rs 65 Bln Among Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 07:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A total amount of Rs 65,097,025,000 have been disbursed so far among 2,603,881 affected families under Prime Minister's Flood Relief Cash Assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Under the initiative financial aid of Rs 25000 has been provided to every flood affected families in the flood hit areas of Pakistan, said a press release on Wednesday.

In this regard special payment centers have been established by BISP in the flood affected areas through which till to date 201,230 affected families have received Rs 5,030,750,000 in Balochistan; 1,787,027 families have received Rs 44,675,675,000 in Sindh; 294,858 families have received Rs. 7,371,450,000 in KP, 320,324 families have received Rs.

8,008,100,000 in Punjab and 442 families have Rs11,050,000 in Gilgit Baltistan respectively.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri has stressed upon the concerned staff who is present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the female beneficiaries in their respective regions.

BISP urges affected families to forward their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

A control room has also been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters with cells at provincial level to ensure smooth payments.

