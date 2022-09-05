UrduPoint.com

BISP Distributes Over Rs18 Billion Among Families Under Flood Relief Cash Assistance

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2022) Benazir Income Support Programme has so far distributed over eighteen billion rupees among 748,572 families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

Under the assistance programme, financial aid of 25,000 rupees is being provided to each flood affected family in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the directions of Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri, all payment centers are kept open on holidays for disbursement of payment to the affectees.

