BISP distributes Rs. 21 Billion among 866,455 families in flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 21,661,375,000 among 866,455 families in flood affected areas so far under Benazir Emergency Cash Assistance initiative.

As of Wednesday evening, 102,460 affected families have received Rs.2,561,500,000 in Balochistan; 512,667 families have received Rs.12,816,925,000 in Sindh; 107,070 families have received Rs. 2,676,750,000 in KP and 144,248 families have received Rs.3,606,200,000 in Punjab.

Around 76 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country.

Speaking about the cash disbursement process, the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri said that BISP has data of 38 million families.

Based on this data, Rs. 25000 per family is being given to flood affected families.

She emphasized that countries like Pakistan will have to prepare for the climate crisis, which requires funds that are not possible to manage for countries stuck in difficult economic conditions, she added.

On the directions of the federal minister, all payment centers are kept open on holidays for the disbursement of payment to the affectees. The administration of BISP has directed the concerned staff who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.