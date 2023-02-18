BISP Dynamic Registration Center inaugurated in Chakaiser

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) ::Chairman Standing Committee for Housing and Works, MNA Dr Ibadullah here on Saturday inaugurated Benazir Income Support Program's (BISP) Dynamic Registration Center in tehlish Chakaiser to facilitate poor people at their doorstep.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony, Dr Ibadullah said that Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) is a poor-friendly political party and initiated record uplift projects for the welfare of people in Shangla.

He said establishment of NADRA Centre in Shahpur, Passport Office in Shangla, Khwaza Khela to Bisham Road, Shangla link roads and construction of higher secondary schools were among few achievements of PMLN.

He said PMLN in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Eng Ameer Muqam would win next general elections on the performance basis.

The ceremony besides others was attended by Tehsil Chairman Bakht Alam Khan, and Deputy Director BISP Shahgla Rasheed Ali.