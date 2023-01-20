BISP dynamic survey to be launched soon: Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that the dynamic survey would start very soon to register more deserving beneficiaries living below the poverty line, under the Benazir Income Support Porgramme.

In a meeting with a women's delegation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Senator Rubina Khalid, the minister gave a detailed briefing about the BISP initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Kundi said that the BISP payment system was "fully transparent and digital".

He said that around 8.8 million people had become part of the Benazir Kafalat program and were receiving the quarterly payment of Rs.

7000. The beneficiaries can withdraw quarterly installments from Bank Al-Falah and Habib Bank, he added.

Faisal Kundi said, "It is our responsibility to convey correct information about the programme to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." He stressed that all programmes including Benazir Nashonuma, Benazir Education Stipends, Benazir Undergraduate Scholarships were very important for the welfare of people.

The queries of Senator Rubina Khalid and all members of the delegation about the BISP programs were responded in a satisfactory way.

The delegation members thanked the Minister of State and all officials of BISP for having this much-needed interaction.