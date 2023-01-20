UrduPoint.com

BISP Dynamic Survey To Be Launched Soon: Alleviation And Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 06:03 PM

BISP dynamic survey to be launched soon: Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that the dynamic survey would start very soon to register more deserving beneficiaries living below the poverty line, under the Benazir Income Support Porgramme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that the dynamic survey would start very soon to register more deserving beneficiaries living below the poverty line, under the Benazir Income Support Porgramme.

In a meeting with a women's delegation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Senator Rubina Khalid, the minister gave a detailed briefing about the BISP initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Kundi said that the BISP payment system was "fully transparent and digital".

He said that around 8.8 million people had become part of the Benazir Kafalat program and were receiving the quarterly payment of Rs.

7000. The beneficiaries can withdraw quarterly installments from Bank Al-Falah and Habib Bank, he added.

Faisal Kundi said, "It is our responsibility to convey correct information about the programme to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." He stressed that all programmes including Benazir Nashonuma, Benazir Education Stipends, Benazir Undergraduate Scholarships were very important for the welfare of people.

The queries of Senator Rubina Khalid and all members of the delegation about the BISP programs were responded in a satisfactory way.

The delegation members thanked the Minister of State and all officials of BISP for having this much-needed interaction.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Faisal Karim Kundi Women All From Bank Al-Falah Limited Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording ..

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording over 28,000 visitors

7 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

47 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

47 minutes ago
 PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

57 minutes ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.