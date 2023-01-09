UrduPoint.com

BISP Dynamic Survey To Be Opened In Disaster Affected Areas: Secretary BISP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 11:08 PM

BISP dynamic survey to be opened in disaster affected areas: Secretary BISP

The dynamic survey will be opened immediately in disaster-affected areas for registration of eligible households under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The dynamic survey will be opened immediately in disaster-affected areas for registration of eligible households under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

This was conveyed by the Secretary BISP, Yusuf Khan during the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee held here on Monday with Member National Assembly Saira Bano in chair.

He said the institution will be open 24 hours for registration from January 15 and those who think of themselves as eligible for the program can get registered for the program.

Previously there was a random survey in which a door-to-door survey was conducted however now the dynamic survey is being conducted to ensure the inclusion of poor households in the programme.

Briefing the committee about the disbursement of assistance in flood-affected areas, the Secretary BISP said over 2.8 million have been disbursed in flood-affected areas covering 97 percent of the flood-hit areas.

The committee expressed its concern over disbursing flood assistance among the non-deserving people through hiring unreliable non-governmental organisation.

The Secretary said that payments have been made to the immediate responders by adopting a transparent mechanism.

Related Topics

National Assembly Poor Flood January From Million

Recent Stories

French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zi ..

French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

43 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

9 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

9 minutes ago
 Plenary Session of Geneva moot includes cross-part ..

Plenary Session of Geneva moot includes cross-party representation from all prov ..

46 seconds ago
 Compassionate pledges at Geneva moot to help Pakis ..

Compassionate pledges at Geneva moot to help Pakistan for resilient recovery & r ..

3 minutes ago
 Women boxers, gymnast champions call on Aseefa

Women boxers, gymnast champions call on Aseefa

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.