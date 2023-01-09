BISP dynamic survey to be opened in disaster affected areas: Secretary BISP

The dynamic survey will be opened immediately in disaster-affected areas for registration of eligible households under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

This was conveyed by the Secretary BISP, Yusuf Khan during the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee held here on Monday with Member National Assembly Saira Bano in chair.

He said the institution will be open 24 hours for registration from January 15 and those who think of themselves as eligible for the program can get registered for the program.

Previously there was a random survey in which a door-to-door survey was conducted however now the dynamic survey is being conducted to ensure the inclusion of poor households in the programme.

Briefing the committee about the disbursement of assistance in flood-affected areas, the Secretary BISP said over 2.8 million have been disbursed in flood-affected areas covering 97 percent of the flood-hit areas.

The committee expressed its concern over disbursing flood assistance among the non-deserving people through hiring unreliable non-governmental organisation.

The Secretary said that payments have been made to the immediate responders by adopting a transparent mechanism.