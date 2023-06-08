BISP enrolls 80 transgender persons under Benazir Kafaalat initiative so far

A total of 80 transgender persons have been enrolled as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries and receiving a Kafaalat amount of Rs 7,000 for the first time in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 80 transgender persons have been enrolled as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries and receiving a Kafaalat amount of Rs 7,000 for the first time in history.

This was revealed through the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday.

Through a historic decision, transgender persons were included in this programme after the approval of a policy by the BISP board.

As per the approved Policy, transgender persons are required to obtain Computerized National Identity Card from National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) clearly mentioning transgender as their gender.

To become eligible for BISP Programmes, NSER related survey is mandatory at Benazir Registration Centers (BRCs) established in every BISP Tehsil Office.