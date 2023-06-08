UrduPoint.com

BISP Enrolls 80 Transgender Persons Under Benazir Kafaalat Initiative So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 10:01 PM

BISP enrolls 80 transgender persons under Benazir Kafaalat initiative so far

A total of 80 transgender persons have been enrolled as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries and receiving a Kafaalat amount of Rs 7,000 for the first time in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 80 transgender persons have been enrolled as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries and receiving a Kafaalat amount of Rs 7,000 for the first time in history.

This was revealed through the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday.

Through a historic decision, transgender persons were included in this programme after the approval of a policy by the BISP board.

As per the approved Policy, transgender persons are required to obtain Computerized National Identity Card from National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) clearly mentioning transgender as their gender.

To become eligible for BISP Programmes, NSER related survey is mandatory at Benazir Registration Centers (BRCs) established in every BISP Tehsil Office.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

6 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

27 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

3 minutes ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

3 minutes ago
 NA Body for installing telemetry system at earlies ..

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.