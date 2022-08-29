UrduPoint.com

BISP Ensures Speedy Disbursement Of Cash Grant To Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in coordination with district administration, banks and police officials deputed at the special payment campsites is fully mobilized and ensuring speedy disbursements of Rs. 25000 per family to the flood affectees of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in coordination with district administration, banks and police officials deputed at the special payment campsites is fully mobilized and ensuring speedy disbursements of Rs. 25000 per family to the flood affectees of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As of Monday evening, a total of Rs. 8882068536 have been disbursed among 353119 flood affected families all across Pakistan under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance program.

So far, 42862 affected families of Balochistan have received Rs. 1,085,312,744; 211235 families have received Rs. 5,307,078,670 in Sindh; 35053 families of KP have received Rs. 881,137,000 and 63,969 flood affected families have received Rs. 1,608,540,122 in Punjab.

The payment process is likely to see a boom in the coming days as flood affectees in huge numbers are visiting special payment campsites which have been established to ensure fair and transparent payment of financial assistance worth Rs.

25000 per affected family.

The management of BISP has deputed its staff at these campsites so as to facilitate the payment process.

On special Instructions of Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/ Chairperson BISP Ms. Shazia Marri, Benazir Income Support Programme has also launched emergency helpline numbers for the flood affectees of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Flood affectees may contact at 03011016168 in Balochistan, 03011016163 in Sindh, 03011016162 in Punjab and 03011016165 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

