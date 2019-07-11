BISP ensures welfare program for disabled persons, labor workers

Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division all set to work for the welfare program of disabled persons and labor workers for which it would ensure universal access to resistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod and quadripod sticks, crutches and other resistive devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division all set to work for the welfare program of disabled persons and labor workers for which it would ensure universal access to resistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod and quadripod sticks, crutches and other resistive devices.

According to an official of BISP Thursday said,"20 centers designed for the physically challenged in under-privileged districts in the public-private partnership mode."Adding that creation of a time and outcomes-based Labor expert group is to develop recommendations to address the following issues, loopholes in existing laws as a result of which a large number of workers remain outside the formal network (e.

g., agriculture and livestock sector, artisans, construction workers in informal settings, domestic workers and women whose work is seen as an extension of domestic responsibilities in rural area), fragmentation of labor social safety nets, rampant corruption and institutional failures which result in exploitation of labor, and enforcement issues with regard to minimum wage, and health and safety regulations.

He said launch of a welfare and pension scheme for the informal sector was as a result of the recommendations of the Labor expert group.