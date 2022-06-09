UrduPoint.com

BISP Enumerates Around 34 Mln Households: Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BISP enumerates around 34 mln households: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has enumerated approximately 34 million households depicting 104% coverage based during the 2017 National Census caseload.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 issued by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Power, Engr Khurram Dastgir here at a press conference on Thursday, BISP has completed a nationwide assessment of socio-economic and poverty condition of households through data collection of door-to-door (D2D) during the current fiscal year.

After completing D2D survey, now BISP was transitioning this NSER registry into a Dynamic Registry capable of updating the existing database with regular registration and updating household information of existing households.

The Dynamic Registry was cost-effective as it evades the cumbersome cost of D2D Surveys for carpet coverage of households.

The registry was currently being validated against NADRA citizen registry records. As of now, all household records have been validated from NADRA through API-based validation mechanism. All CNICs are validated for the authenticity of the information.

Once, the records were validated, poverty scores for households are calculated using Proxy Means Test (PMT) approach, and households with scores of 32 and below are considered potential beneficiaries.

During the outgoing fiscal year, the operationalization of NSER Registration Desks network has been increased to over 500 NSER Registration Centres, which are established at the Tehsil level in the entire country.

These centres were established to redress citizens' grievances, including households who were missed out during the door-to-door coverage or households who are required to provide additional information/update existing data based on identified discrepancies.

