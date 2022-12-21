UrduPoint.com

BISP Facilitate Masses At Grass Root Level: Naveed Amir Jeeva

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Naveed Amir Jeeva on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to facilitate the masses at grass root level, transcending all political and social boundaries and assured his full support at the legislative level.

He was speaking during a briefing by Secretary BISP Yusuf Khan about various initiatives of BISP.

He, at the outset, underlined the importance of creating awareness among the masses about BISP initiatives and directed to spread the awareness messages to the intended public.

Naveed Amir Jeeva appreciated the BISP system, saying that it is very effective for ensuring transparency and benefits the real deserving people at the grass root level.

