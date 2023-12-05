BISP for expanding digitalization process to ensure transparency

The Benazir Income Support Programme BISP) on Tuesday discussed expansion of the digitalization process to ensure transparency in service delivery with the delegation from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme BISP) on Tuesday discussed expansion of the digitalization process to ensure transparency in service delivery with the delegation from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)

In a meeting held at BISP office, the visiting team from ADB and SDPI explored the digital transformation in the social safety sector.

Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmed welcomed the delegation and gave an introduction on the digital transformation of the programme to facilitate those who need financial assistance.

He highlighted modes of cash disbursement, and NSER data comprising over 35 million households.

It was also discussed how the distribution system has transcended and transformed from money orders to branchless banking networks.

The delegation led by Nasruminallah Senior Programme Officer alongwith Dr. Jordanka Tomkova Senior Consultant, Khayyam Sohail Abbasi and Mr. Muhammad Saeed from ADB whereas Dr. Vaqar Ahmed Joint Executive Director, Ahad Nazir, Abdullah Khalid and Zainab Babar from SDPI were present in the meeting.

The members of the delegation shared their valuable experiences.

The both sides agreed to benefit from each other’s experiences.

The meeting also discussed expansion of digitization for transparent and improved service delivery.