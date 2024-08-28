BISP-GIZ to boost social protection services in newly merged tribal districts of KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have joined hands for expanding social protection services especially in the Newly Merged Tribal Districts (Ex-FATA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, a meeting was held between the Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid and a delegation from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) led by Johanna Knoess, Head of Project, Adaptive Social Protection.

The meeting primarily focused on collaborative efforts between the two organizations to intensify registration process by deploying mobile Registration Vans especially in erstwhile FATA region and other remote tribal areas of KP, ensuring access to BISP services for vulnerable populations, expanding Dynamic Registry Centers to enhance registration and beneficiary management, promote digital and financial literacy among BISP beneficiaries.

Additionally, a skill development program to empower beneficiaries financially, was also discussed.

The meeting also touched on the Hybrid Social Protection Scheme and nutrition program for adolescent girls.

Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated BISP's commitment to reaching the most vulnerable populations in Pakistan, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

This partnership with GIZ aims to strengthen social protection mechanisms and improve the lives of marginalized communities.

GIZ team assured it's cooperation, proposing follow-up meetings to discuss the modalities of implementing the agreed initiatives.