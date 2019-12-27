UrduPoint.com
BISP Hazara Region Releases Quarterly Installment Of July-Sept

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:16 PM

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Friday released quarterly installment of July to September for 125595 registered women in the Hazara region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ): Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Friday released quarterly installment of July to September for 125595 registered women in the Hazara region.

BISP has changed the mode of payment from ATM card to Biometric Verification System (BVS) to avoid fraud or misuse of cards as most of the women are illiterate and never used ATM card. BVS would ensure payment to beneficiary through Bank Al-Falah is the partner bank of BISP.

BISP regional office Abbottabad also informed beneficiaries that installment of July September has been released and could be collected from designated BVS points in district Abbottabad.

The beneficiaries of district Abbottabad, Manshera, Torghar, Kohistan, Haripur and Battagram would be able to get amount through BVS.

BISP has directed all beneficiary women to get the exact amount of 5000 and also obtain a receipt of the transaction. The authorities could be contacted on Toll-Free helpline 0800-26477.

