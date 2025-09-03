BISP, Hazza Institute Join Hands For Skills Training Of Beneficiaries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is set to collaborate with the Hazza Institute of Technology to equip its beneficiaries with internationally recognized vocational training under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme.
Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, held a meeting on Wednesday with Hazza Institute’s board Member, Muhammad Saleem Ahmad Ranjha, and Managing Director, Azhar Ikbal Sindhu, at BISP Headquarters to discuss a pilot project for skills development.
The proposed initiative will train an initial batch of 50 beneficiaries in construction, hospitality, and healthcare, along with essential soft skills such as workplace ethics, behavior, and personal hygiene.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid stressed the importance of linking skill training with tangible job opportunities both in Pakistan and abroad. “We must ensure that these trainings meet international standards, enabling our beneficiaries to uplift their families and contribute effectively to the workforce,” she remarked.
Following the meeting, the BISP chief visited the Hazza Institute of Technology, where she was briefed on its training modules and performance by Azhar Ikbal Sindhu and Saleem Ahmad Ranjha.
She also interacted with trainees learning trades including plumbing, electrical work, welding, cyber technology, driving, and Korean language.
Encouraging the students, Senator Rubina Khalid said, “You are the ambassadors of Pakistan. Your recognition is your country. Respect your elders, adopt ethics and tolerance, and make your country proud. Despite political or religious affiliations, be united for Pakistan’s progress.”
The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir to the BISP Chairperson by the Hazza Institute management in acknowledgment of her commitment to skills-based empowerment.
