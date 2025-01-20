BISP Holds Meeting On Dynamic NSER Data Sharing Protocol
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 09:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday presided over an important meeting at BISP Headquarters to review and enhance BISP Dynamic NSER Data Sharing Protocol.
The meeting was attended by the officers from NSER and Technology Wings, where DG NSER Dr Asim Ijaz gave a comprehensive briefing on BISP’s Data Sharing Policy. During the briefing, it was highlighted that BISP has already shared the data of deserving individuals with 255 public and private institutions.
Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated BISP’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of marginalized communities. Emphasizing the data sharing practices with provincial health, education and social safety institutions, she noted that adherence of this policy would empower these institutions to implement effective welfare programmes while avoiding duplication of efforts.
The Chairperson also underscored the importance of promoting strong relationships with all stakeholders involved in data sharing.She highlighted the need to strengthen the survey system to ensure that resources reach most deserving beneficiaries.
She instructed the officers to ensure school attendance of children under Taleemi Wazaif program, update the 8171 portal, enhance call center operations, and provide guidance to the deserving women.
