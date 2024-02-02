BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr. Saqib

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Friday emphasized that BISP holds a prominent position as a global leader in Social Protection Programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Friday emphasized that BISP holds a prominent position as a global leader in Social Protection Programs.

Addressing a presser, the chairman stated that BISP is serving 9.3 million families in a dignified manner through the compassionate provision of financial support. Dr. Saqib said that the transparency and efficiency of BISP have gathered recognition from its International Developmental Partners, owing to the program's credible database and robust payment mechanism.

Chairperson BISP mentioned that, within a short span, BISP, in collaboration with partner organizations and stakeholders, initiated numerous new projects.

Addressing concerns raised during the distribution of quarterly funds under the sponsorship program, where women complained of not receiving the full amount, BISP introduced a new banking system for payments.

Initially handled by only two banks, the country has now been divided into 15 clusters, with more than eight banks assigned to reduce complaints of deductions.

Dr. Saqib revealed that BISP has augmented the quarterly instalment of Benazir Kafaalat by Rs. 1750 due to rising inflation, resulting in eligible women now receiving Rs. 10,500 per quarter instead of Rs. 8,750. Additionally, the amounts for Taleemi Wazaif and Nashonuma have been increased by Rs. 500 each. Taleemi Wazaif supports 8.3 million children attending schools.

Chairperson BISP further announced the launch of a modern call center in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation, aimed at providing authentic information related to BISP and promptly addressing grievances.

Individuals can contact the call center at 080026477 to register complaints or seek information about the program.

Dr. Saqib informed that a 'Saving Scheme' has been introduced under the Benazir Income Support Program, promoting savings among 150,000 consumers.

BISP will contribute an additional forty percent of the gross savings every quarter. Digital and Financial Literacy training is being provided to women, and a voucher scheme is initiated to provide technical training to children of needy families.

Chairperson BISP mentioned the launch of Mobile Registration Vehicles for the remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan, planning to distribute stipends through these vehicles in the future.

Model offices at the tehsil level have been established to provide comprehensive facilities, including dynamic surveys, program registration, fund disbursement, Nashonuma grants, and prompt resolution of bank or NADRA-related issues.

Dr. Saqib emphasized efforts to involve point-of-sale agents and BISP staff in mosques to ensure transparency in the payment system, aiming to reduce deduction complaints significantly.

An endowment fund is being established for BISP's stability, utilizing its income for charitable works. Civil society organizations interested in BISP initiatives will be partnered with to enhance services for the betterment of the needy.

Dr. Saqib clarified that BISP not only provides financial support but also represents love and care for the deprived sections of society.

He highlighted the challenges BISP faces, particularly the issue of scams through fake messages or social media accounts, advising the public to trust messages only from 8171 and to verify information on the official BISP website and social media accounts.