BISP Hosts A Live E-Kacheri Session Through Official FB Page
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, hosted a live E-Kacheri session through BISP’s official Facebook account on Tuesday to listen to the complaints of the beneficiaries.
During the one hour and 14-minute session, 37 callers shared their concerns and issues with the Chairperson who instructed the staff to resolve all complaints and problems on the spot.
Through the E-Kacheri platform, Senator Rubina Khalid informed all beneficiaries that there is no fee for BISP registration and no survey form is required.
She emphasized that surveys for deserving households are conducted only through the dynamic registry centers set up at BISP Tehsil Offices or via mobile registration vans across the country. There is no other method for the survey, so beneficiaries should avoid sharing their personal information with anyone.
Senator Rubina Khalid further explained that once a survey is conducted, another survey of the same household is not possible within two years. Therefore, beneficiaries should not repeatedly request surveys or visit centers unnecessarily.
She reiterated that 8171 is the only official number of BISP, and any message from other numbers is fraudulent. Beneficiaries are urged to count their payments carefully and report any deductions immediately.
Senator Rubina Khalid assured that strict action will be taken against fraudsters and scammers. The beneficiaries are encouraged to report their complaints to ensure swift resolution of their complaints and accountability.
