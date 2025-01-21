Open Menu

BISP Hosts A Live E-Kacheri Session Through Official FB Page

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

BISP hosts a live E-Kacheri session through official FB page

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, hosted a live E-Kacheri session through BISP’s official Facebook account on Tuesday to listen to the complaints of the beneficiaries.

During the one hour and 14-minute session, 37 callers shared their concerns and issues with the Chairperson who instructed the staff to resolve all complaints and problems on the spot.

Through the E-Kacheri platform, Senator Rubina Khalid informed all beneficiaries that there is no fee for BISP registration and no survey form is required.

She emphasized that surveys for deserving households are conducted only through the dynamic registry centers set up at BISP Tehsil Offices or via mobile registration vans across the country. There is no other method for the survey, so beneficiaries should avoid sharing their personal information with anyone.

Senator Rubina Khalid further explained that once a survey is conducted, another survey of the same household is not possible within two years. Therefore, beneficiaries should not repeatedly request surveys or visit centers unnecessarily.

She reiterated that 8171 is the only official number of BISP, and any message from other numbers is fraudulent. Beneficiaries are urged to count their payments carefully and report any deductions immediately.

Senator Rubina Khalid assured that strict action will be taken against fraudsters and scammers. The beneficiaries are encouraged to report their complaints to ensure swift resolution of their complaints and accountability.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

36 minutes ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

36 minutes ago
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

54 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

1 hour ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan